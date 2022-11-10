Sports

CSA to review South Africa's T20 WC performance: Details here

CSA to review South Africa's T20 WC performance: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 10, 2022, 12:20 pm 2 min read

Netherlands defeated South Africa by 13 runs

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is set to conduct a review of Proteas' performance at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup after they crashed out of the group stage. Enoch Nkwe, South Africa's director of cricket (DOC), informed about the development on Tuesday. Notably, South Africa, who were touted as semi-finalists, suffered a humiliating loss to Netherlands in their final group-stage encounter.

Context Why does this story matter?

South Africa were gutted after being involved in the biggest upset of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

They would have comfortably sealed the semi-final berth, had they defeated Netherlands by any margin.

However, their loss to Netherlands allowed Pakistan to clinch the coveted semis spot.

SA skipper Temba Bavuma is under the scanner following the shocking defeat.

His form with the bat remains poor.

Match How a valiant Netherlands overcame SA

In one of the biggest upsets ever, South Africa were handed a 13-run defeat by Netherlands. SA failed to chase down 159 and subsequently got eliminated from the semi-final race. While Colin Ackermann was Netherlands' top-scorer, Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, and Tom Cooper played crucial knocks. With figures of 3/9, Brandon Glover was the standout performer. SA were restricted to 145/8.

Review Important to review what happened: Nkwe

"It is important that we review what has happened. We are in the process of putting a panel together to ensure the review is very clinical," Nkwe said in a statement. "But the focus is hitting the reset button and not dwelling on the past. It's important that we close a chapter and look at what lies ahead."

Information Will CSA change the squad?

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, CSA will refrain from making major changes to the Proteas squad after the defeat. Meanwhile, Bavuma is yet to take a decision on his future as white-ball captain of South Africa.