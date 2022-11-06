Sports

KL Rahul slams his 22nd T20I fifty: Key stats

KL Rahul has now slammed successive fifties (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

KL Rahul smashed his 22nd T20I fifty during India's last Super 12 stage game against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The right-handed batter, who couldn't do much in India's first few games in the tournament, has now smashed successive fifties. The dasher ended up scoring 51 off just 35 balls (4s: 3, 6s:3). Here we look at Rahul's stats.

Although India have secured a semi-final berth, they will finish atop the Group 1 team standings with a win against Zimbabwe.

The Men in Blue opted to bat first after winning the toss.

While skipper Rohit Sharma perished for 15, Rahul joined forces with Virat Kohli and the duo steadied the ship with a 60-run stand.

Sikandar Raza dismissed Rahul in the 13th over.

Career How has Rahul fared in T20Is?

With 2,260 runs, in 71 games, Rahul is India's third-highest run-getter in T20Is. While he averages a tad under 39, his strike rate in the format is 139.25 (50s: 22, 100s: 2). Meanwhile, Rahul, during the course of his knock, also became the seventh Indian batter to complete 300 runs in T20 WC. Against Zimbabwe, the opener has smashed 120 runs in 4 T20Is.