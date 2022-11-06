KL Rahul slams his 22nd T20I fifty: Key stats
KL Rahul smashed his 22nd T20I fifty during India's last Super 12 stage game against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The right-handed batter, who couldn't do much in India's first few games in the tournament, has now smashed successive fifties. The dasher ended up scoring 51 off just 35 balls (4s: 3, 6s:3). Here we look at Rahul's stats.
- Although India have secured a semi-final berth, they will finish atop the Group 1 team standings with a win against Zimbabwe.
- The Men in Blue opted to bat first after winning the toss.
- While skipper Rohit Sharma perished for 15, Rahul joined forces with Virat Kohli and the duo steadied the ship with a 60-run stand.
- Sikandar Raza dismissed Rahul in the 13th over.
With 2,260 runs, in 71 games, Rahul is India's third-highest run-getter in T20Is. While he averages a tad under 39, his strike rate in the format is 139.25 (50s: 22, 100s: 2). Meanwhile, Rahul, during the course of his knock, also became the seventh Indian batter to complete 300 runs in T20 WC. Against Zimbabwe, the opener has smashed 120 runs in 4 T20Is.