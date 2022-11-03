Sports

SMAT 2022, Mumbai beat Vidarbha to reach final: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 03, 2022, 09:06 pm 2 min read

Shreyas shined for Mumbai (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai overcame Vidarbha to reach the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) final on Thursday. Vidarbha managed 164/7 in 20 overs, riding on Jitesh Sharma's unbeaten 46. For Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer chipped in with a valiant match-winning 73 to win the match for his side. Mumbai will face Himachal Pradesh in the final. Earlier, HP beat Punjab in the first semi-final. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Mumbai were on top of Vidarbha, claiming regular scalps and not letting the latter to walk away with big partnerships. Vidarbha were 142/7 after 18.4 overs and finished on 164/7. Sharma's 24-ball 46* was crucial. Mumbai were reduced to 31/2 before Prithvi Shaw and Iyer added 42 runs. Iyer was part of another solid partnership alongside Sarfaraz Khan which helped them big time.

Iyer 33rd T20 fifty for Iyer

Iyer scored a whirlwind 44-ball 73. He smashed seven fours and four sixes (SR 165.91). After impressing in the ODI series between India and South Africa last month, Iyer came to play for Mumbai in 2022 SMAT. His scores read: 3, 8, 15, 40, and 73. Iyer slammed his 33rd T20 fifty. He has raced to 5,170 runs at 32.31.

Do you know? Shaw impresses for Mumbai

Shaw made an impression with a 21-ball 34. He slammed two fours and three sixes. Shaw became the sixth batter in the ongoing tournament to slam 300-plus runs. He has scored 321 runs at 40.12. Overall, he has raced to 2.390 runs in T20s.

Information Key numbers for Sharma and Atharva

Sharma scored a brisk 46*-run knock for Vidarbha. He slammed three fours and three sixes. Sharma has raced to 224 runs in the tournament at 56.00. Atharva Taide scored 29 runs for Vidarbha. He finished as the 3rd-highest scorer for his side (234 runs).

Information Mulani and Deshpande shine with the ball for Mumbai

Shams Mulani was pick of the bowlers for Mumbai. He claimed figures worth 3/20 from his four overs. Mulani is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament (16 scalps at 13.93). Tushar Deshpande (2/24) was impressive. He has 17 scalps at 13.23.

