T20 WC: Which teams from Group 2 can reach semis?

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 03, 2022, 08:31 pm 2 min read

India beat Bangladesh in their last fixture (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan defeated South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Babar Azam-led side successfully defended 185 as SA lost by 33 runs (DLS method). Notably, Pakistan are still alive in the semis race. South Africa could have qualified for the semi-finals with a win over Pakistan. Here we decode the qualification scenarios (Group 2).

Table Group 2: A look at the points table

India occupy the top spot in the Group 2 standings with three wins and one defeat. They have six points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.730. South Africa (five points) follow India with an NRR of +1.441. Pakistan (+1.117), Bangladesh (-1.276), and Zimbabwe (-0.313 ) are next with four, four, and three points, respectively. Both Zimbabwe and Netherlands have been eliminated.

Information India require a win against Zimbabwe

India would reach the semis if they beat Zimbabwe in their final clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). If Zimbabwe beat India, it would open the doors for Pakistan and Bangladesh.

SA South Africa aim to beat Netherlands

Like India, the Proteas require a solitary win to proceed to the semis. South Africa would have to beat Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval. If SA lose that match, they will get eliminated. And then, the winner of the Pakistan-Bangladesh clash will get to six points. Even if the SA-Netherlands game gets washed out, the winner between Pakistan and Bangladesh will get through.

Others What about Pakistan and Bangladesh?

As stated, if both India and South Africa win their final group games, the result of the Pakistan-Bangladesh match becomes irrelevant. However, Pakistan can still qualify if any of the two teams loses their final matches. At the moment, Pakistan's NRR (+1.117) is better than that of India (+0.730). Bangladesh have a similar scenario, however, their NRR is negative.

Information Zimbabwe, Netherlands have been knocked out

As stated, both Zimbabwe and Netherlands have been eliminated from the semis race. The two teams can't get to a maximum of five and four points, respectively. Zimbabwe will face India, while Netherlands will lock horns with South Africa in their last games.

