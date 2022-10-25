Sports

Stop fussing about non-striker run-out: Hardik Pandya on 'Mankading' debate

Oct 25, 2022

Hardik Pandya is currently serving Team India in T20 WC (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya wants the cricket fraternity to stop "making fuss" about the 'Mankading' dismissal. Pandya believes a bowler has every right to effect the dismissal if the non-striker is backing up too far before the delivery. The non-striker run-out became a hot topic of discussion when Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end last month.

Context Why does this story matter?

Although legal, the dismissal was once considered unfair.

However, it now comes under the 'fair play' section in MCC Laws of Cricket.

The ICC has also termed these kinds of dismissals as 'run-out' of non-striker.

However, many former and current players still believe such dismissals are against the 'spirit of game'.

Pandya is not of the same opinion as he batted for bowlers' rights.

Words What did Hardik Pandya say?

"To hell with the spirit of the game, we need to stop making a fuss about this," he said in an ICC Review Podcast. "If I am walking out (of the crease) and someone runs me out, that is my mistake. He (bowler who runs him out) is using the rule to his advantage, that is fine, that's not a big deal," he added.

Information Ashwin has been vouching for the dismissal

Notably, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who ran out Jos Buttler for backing up far in IPL 2019, has been one of the biggest ambassadors of the dismissal. Time and again, he has voiced his opinion on the matter.

Deepti Deepti Sharma reignited the debate

As mentioned above, Indian women's team spinner Deepti reignited the debate last month. She ran out Dean when India needed one wicket to record a historic 3-0 ODI series whitewash on England soil. Many fans and experts called out Deepti, deeming her actions unfair. However, several Indian players, including team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came out in the all-rounder's support.

Performance Hardik Pandya's all-round show in India's T20 WC opener

Meanwhile, Pandya was instrumental to India's thrilling four-wicket win in their opener of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The all-rounder claimed figures of 3/30 before scoring 40 off 37 balls. As a result, India chased down 160 on the very last ball at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Virat Kohli was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 53-ball 82.

Do you know? Hardik Pandya's massive feat

During the India-Pakistan clash, Pandya became the first Indian all-rounder to register 50 wickets and 1,000 runs in T20Is. Overall, he is the eighth player to achieve the massive feat. He now has 57 wickets and 1,029 runs in 74 T20Is.