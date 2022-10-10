Sports

India deaf cricket team wins DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 10, 2022, 07:06 pm 2 min read

The team was invincible throughout their campaign (Source: Twitter/ @YUVSTRONG12).

India deaf cricket team has clinched the 2022 edition of the DICC T20 Champions Trophy. The Indian team defeated South Africa by 39 runs in the final encounter to get the glory. The Men in Blue were sensational throughout the campaign as they didn't lose a single game. Skipper Virendra Singh played a match-winning knock in the final, helping India put a potent score.

Context Why does it matter?

The Indian team got the glory at the Malek Stadium in Ajman, UAE.

India defeated Australia, South Africa, and Bangladesh in the round-robin stage of the competition to make a place in the summit clash.

The team put up a dominant show in the final as well with skipper Virendra Singh leading the charge.

Several cricket stars including Yuvraj Singh congratulated the team.

Twitter Post Victory scenes

We are the Ultimate Champions of DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 tournament. pic.twitter.com/3GadCbHSbF — INDIAN DEAF CRICKET ASSOCIATION (IDCA)🇮🇳 (@indian_deaf) October 9, 2022

Twitter Post Yuvraj Singh congratulated the team

Congratulations boys! You did it 🏆 Well done on winning the DICC T20 Champions Trophy 👏🏻 👏🏻



A very well deserved victory that will provide the much needed boost to Deaf cricket in India 🇮🇳



My best wishes always 🙌🏻 @indian_deaf #IDCA @BCCI pic.twitter.com/yhAkb4Bch2 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 10, 2022

Summary How did the final pan out?

Batting first in the summit encounter, India posted 140/4 in their allotted 20 overs. While captain Virendra scored an unbeaten 50, Indrajeet Yadav contributed with 40 runs. In reply, the Proteas side was bundled out for 101 runs. R du Plessis (23) was the top run scorer of the side. He, however, didn't get much support from the other end.

Statement IDCA CEO praised the team

Roma Balwani, CEO of Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), was highly impressed with the team. "It was a very special tournament as team IDCA was playing their maiden international tournament post the pandemic," Balwani told NDTV. Balwani also lauded coaches MP Singh and Dev Dutt alongside skipper Virendra. "The resilience & tenacity demonstrated by the entire team is commendable," he said.

Statement IDCA President expresses gratitude

Sumit Jain, President of Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), thanked the DICC managing committee for the smooth conduct of the tournament. He also praised the Indian team for their prolific show in the competition, which ran from October 1 to 9. "We are thankful to our coaches and our skipper Virendra Singh who has performed to win us this prestigious trophy," said Sumit.