South Africa post 249/4 versus India in first ODI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 06, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

India and SA are involved in the 1st ODI (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

South Africa posted a decent 249/4 in the first ODI versus India in Lucknow. The match was reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain. The duo of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller helped SA finish strongly. They added a century-plus stand. For India, Shardul Thakur was pick of the bowlers. Here's more.

Openers A 49-run opening stand

South Africa got off to a decent start as the openers added 49 runs. Janneman Malan was pretty slow, managing 22 from 42 balls. He hit three fours. He was done by Shardul, being caught at mid wicket. Earlier, Malan was dropped at the slip cordon by Shubman Gill. Quinton de Kock was watchful for SA.

Wickets Bavuma's poor run continues as SA lose wickets

India came back into the game, picking up two quick wickets and leaving the visitors hanging on 71/3 after 16 overs. Temba Bavuma's sorry run with the bat continued. He was dismissed for just 8 with Shardul rattling his stumps. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav sent Aiden Markram back to the hut with a ball that spun back. Markram was out for a five-ball nought.

Do you know? A decent 48 from the bat of QDK

de Kock stayed until the 23rd over before perishing against debutant Ravi Bishnoi. QDK managed 48 from just 54 balls, hitting five fours. He has now raced to 5,822 ODI runs at 46.20.

Bowling How did the Indian bowlers fare?

Bishnoi had a disappointing debut, despite one wicket. He bowled a lot of loose balls and half trackers. Klaasen and Miller applied themselves and attacked the spinner. Bishnoi finished with an economy rate of above nine. Kuldeep (1/39) looked decent as Shardul was pick of the Indian bowlers (2/34). Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj didn't impress, conceding plenty at the death.

Duo A solid stand between Klaasen and Miller

SA were reeling at 110/4 in the 23rd over before Heinrich Klaasen and the dangerous David Miller joined hands and resurrected the innings. Both players were solid in their approach and handled the Indian bowlers well. Klaasen brought up his 4th fifty as Miller got to his 18th as well. Both players helped SA finish on a positive note with a defining stand.