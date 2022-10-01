Sports

Irani Cup, Day 1: Saurashtra bowled out, ROI gain lead

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 01, 2022, 05:32 pm 2 min read

Jaydev Unadkat is leading Saurashtra in the match (Source: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)

There was plenty of action on Day 1 of the Irani Cup between Saurashtra and the Rest of India (ROI) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. ROI gained a 107-run lead after bowling out Saurashtra on 98. Mukesh Kumar shone with four wickets, while Kuldeep Sen and Umran Malik took three apiece. Saurashtra, who finished on 205/3, were powered by Sarfaraz Khan's ton.

Match How did Day 1 pan out?

Saurashtra were reduced to 5/4 after ROI elected to field. Their top five, including India's Cheteshwar Pujara, departed in single figures. Although Arpit Vasavada and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja inspired some hope, they couldn't last long. Saurashtra were bundled out for 98 in just 24.5 overs. ROI had a similar start (18/3), but skipper Hanuma Vihari (62*) and Sarfaraz (125*) paved their way (205/3 at stumps).

Sarfaraz Sarfaraz Khan slams his 10th FC ton

The phenomenal run of youngster Sarfaraz Khan continues. Sarfaraz returned unbeaten on a 126-ball 125* on Day 1. Coming in at 18/3, the Rest of India batter has so far fetched 19 fours and two sixes. He raced to his 10th First-Class hundred in style. The right-handed batter stitched a mighty 187*-run stand alongside skipper Vihari (61*).

Feats Feats attained by Sarfaraz

Sarfaraz Khan has now slammed nine hundreds and five fifties in his last 24 First-Class innings. He hammered over 2,200 runs at an average of over 125 in this period. He smashed 982 runs in the Ranji Trophy and 161 runs in the Duleep Trophy final. As per Mohandas Menon, Sarfaraz now has the second-highest FC career batting average (81.49) after Don Bradman (95.14).

Bowlers How did the bowlers fare?

Right-arm seamer Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for ROI. He scalped four wickets for 23 runs in 10 overs (four maides). Medium-pacer Kuldeep Sen took three wickets, however, he was a touch expensive. He gave away 41 runs in seven overs. Express pacer Umran Malik snapped up as many wickets 25 runs in 5.5 overs.

Do you know? Ranji champions and Rest of India clash in Irani Cup

The latest Ranji champions and the Rest of India feature in the Irani Cup. Although Madhya Pradesh won the Ranji Trophy this year, Saurashtra are playing the one-off match. The match was scheduled for March 2020 but got postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.