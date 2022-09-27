Sports

Brendon McCullum turns 41: Here are his notable records

Brendon McCullum turns 41: Here are his notable records

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 27, 2022, 02:20 pm 3 min read

McCullum retired from international cricket in 2016 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Over half a decade after retiring from international cricket, Brendon McCullum remains one of the most explosive top-order batters. A former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter, McCullum is arguably the finest to play for the Kiwis. He is remembered for his record-breaking knock in the first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) game. McCullum is presently the head coach of England's Test side. He turns 41 today.

Career A look at his illustrious career

McCullum made his debut in 2002 in an ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He went on to represent New Zealand in 101 Tests, 260 ODIs, and 71 T20Is. The right-handed batter slammed 6,453, 6,083, and 2,140 in the three formats, respectively. The tally includes 19 international centuries. McCullum also registered a total of 453 dismissals behind the stumps.

Record McCullum slammed a record-breaking triple-century in 2014

To date, McCullum remains the only New Zealand batter to have slammed a triple-century in Test cricket. He reached the landmark in 2014, having smashed 302 (559) against India during the Wellington Test. His tally included 32 fours and 4 sixes. McCullum broke the record of Martin Crowe, who scored 299 against Sri Lanka in 1991 at the same venue.

Do you know? Another feat of McCullum

McCullum is one of four batters to have scored a Test triple-century batting at number five or below. Michael Clarke (329*), Sir Don Bradman (304), and Karun Nair (303*) are the only other batters with this feat.

Records Other notable records of McCullum

McCullum has the most sixes in Test cricket (107). He finished with 398 of them, still the fourth-most in international cricket. McCullum is one of five men to have played over 100 consecutive matches (101). He also featured in 122 back-to-back ODIs. He is one of the few captains who kept wickets and opened the batting in T20Is.

T20 New Zealand's leading run-scorer in T20 cricket

T20 cricket suited McCullum's gameplay. He is still the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket, having finished with 9,922 runs at a strike rate of 136.49. He slammed seven tons and 55 half-centuries in the format. Two of his T20 centuries came in the IPL. McCullum smashed 2,880 runs from 109 games at an average of 27.69 in the cash-rich league.

IPL McCullum lit up the IPL curtain-raiser

Amid all the extravaganza, McCullum went out all guns blazing as Kolkata Knight Riders took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL curtain-raiser in Bengaluru. He smashed an unbeaten 158* (73), propelling KKR to 222/3. His monstrous knock was studded with a record 13 sixes and 10 fours. It remained the highest individual IPL score until Chris Gayle eclipsed him in 2013 (175*).

Coaching McCullum's 'Bazball'

McCullum owns a 6-1 win-loss record since taking over as England's Test coach in May 2022. England have played a ferocious brand of cricket, to the extent that any target seems well within the reach. The same has given rise to the term 'Bazball'. Also, they have been sharp as a bowling unit. England recently beat South Africa 2-1 in the three-match Test series.