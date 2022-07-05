Sports

England vs India, 5th Test: Bairstow slams second successive century

England vs India, 5th Test: Bairstow slams second successive century

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 05, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Bairstow hammers second successive century (Photo credit: Twitter/@WasimJaffer14)

England's Jonny Bairstow slammed his 12th ton in the rescheduled Test against India at Edgbaston on Day 5. He belted the Indian bowlers once again in the second innings to bring up another century. He has stitched a crucial 200-plus stand alongside Joe Root as England have taken total control in a chase of 378. He had earlier struck 106 in the first innings.

Bairstow 1,000-plus Test runs against India

Bairstow now has 12 Test hundreds, including two versus India. He has also surpassed the 5,400-run mark in Tests. Against India, Bairstow has gone past 1,000 Test runs as well, including 600-plus runs at home. Bairstow now has four centuries in his last six Test innings. His scores read 8, 136, 162, 71* (versus New Zealand), and 106 prior to this ton.

Stand A match-winning stand between Root and Bairstow

In pursuit of 378 runs, England were reduced to 109/3 on Day 1. Thereafter it has been the magic of Bairstow and Root all along. Root has smashed a terrific century and Bairstow has followed suit. Their unbeaten 220-plus stand sees England on the cusp of beating India at Edgbaston. England are on the verge of drawing the five-match series 2-2.

Information Bairstow is enjoying the form of his life

Bairstow is enjoying a dream run with the bat. This is now his fifth successive 50-plus score in Tests. He played match-winning knocks against New Zealand recently as England won the series 3-0. And now, twin centuries have seen Bairstow win another Test match.