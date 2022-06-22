Sports

ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test: Here is the statistical preview

England and New Zealand will square off in the third and final Test at Headingley, Leeds, starting June 23. The hosts gained an unassailable 2-0 lead after completing a record run-chase at Trent Bridge. They would want to rout the Kiwis 3-0. On the other hand, NZ eye a consolation win. Kane Williamson, who has recovered from COVID-19, is expected to play the Test.

H2H England have won 50 Tests against New Zealand

In Nottingham, England won their 50th Test match against New Zealand. England have a massive lead over NZ as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 109 matches, with England winning 50. New Zealand have won 12, while 47 have resulted in a draw. England have won their first bilateral Test series against NZ after over nine years.

England have beaten New Zealand in a Test series for the first time since May 2013. The Kiwis won three back-to-back series against England between 2018 and 2021, while one ended in a draw. Notably, England last routed NZ (Tests) in May 2013 (2-0).

Southee Southee could become the third NZ bowler with 350 wickets

New Zealand pace spearhead Tim Southee is set to become only the third New Zealand bowler with 350 wickets in Test cricket. In a career spanning over a decade, the right-arm seamer has taken 343 wickets from 87 Tests at an average of 28.84. He is only behind Richard Hadlee (431) and Daniel Vettori (362) in terms of Test wickets.