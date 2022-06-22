ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test: Here is the statistical preview
England and New Zealand will square off in the third and final Test at Headingley, Leeds, starting June 23. The hosts gained an unassailable 2-0 lead after completing a record run-chase at Trent Bridge. They would want to rout the Kiwis 3-0. On the other hand, NZ eye a consolation win. Kane Williamson, who has recovered from COVID-19, is expected to play the Test.
In Nottingham, England won their 50th Test match against New Zealand. England have a massive lead over NZ as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 109 matches, with England winning 50. New Zealand have won 12, while 47 have resulted in a draw. England have won their first bilateral Test series against NZ after over nine years.
England have beaten New Zealand in a Test series for the first time since May 2013. The Kiwis won three back-to-back series against England between 2018 and 2021, while one ended in a draw. Notably, England last routed NZ (Tests) in May 2013 (2-0).
New Zealand pace spearhead Tim Southee is set to become only the third New Zealand bowler with 350 wickets in Test cricket. In a career spanning over a decade, the right-arm seamer has taken 343 wickets from 87 Tests at an average of 28.84. He is only behind Richard Hadlee (431) and Daniel Vettori (362) in terms of Test wickets.