Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron damaged in Spain accident: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 22, 2022, 10:51 am 1 min read

Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron suffered an accident in Spain

The luxurious car of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo suffered an accident on Monday in Majorca. Reportedly, the car, Bugatti Veyron, which Ronaldo bought for $1.7 million, crashed into a wall in the east coast resort of Sa Coma. According to Daily Mail, Ronaldo's employee was driving the car. The Manchester United forward was not in the car at the time of the accident.

Details The front of the car has been damaged

Ronaldo had got his car shipped to Majorca, where the footballer along with his five kids and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez had been spending family time. Notably, the driver allegedly lost control of the car and hit a wall in the residential estate of Sa Coma, Bunyola, Palma de Majorca. It is understood that the front of the car has been damaged.

Information No other vehicle was involved

Besides the front, the motor of Ronaldo's Bugatti has been smashed. While the driver of the car escaped the incident unhurt, Ronaldo was not present in the car. No other vehicle was involved in the accident.