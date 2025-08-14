Trump's new rocket rules give Musk, Bezos a major lift

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order relaxing environmental regulations for commercial space companies. The move is aimed at boosting national security by encouraging a significant increase in private rocket launches by 2030. The order, titled "Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry," could expedite or potentially eliminate some National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reviews for companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin.

Regulatory concerns FAA has been criticized for its lengthy review process The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which issues launch permits to private space companies, has been criticized for its lengthy review process. Environmental groups have also slammed the agency for not enforcing stricter protections at launch sites through NEPA reviews. These environmental assessments are mandatory due to the potential disruption rocket launches and landings can cause to local communities and ecosystems.

Legal implications Lawsuit filed by environmental groups against SpaceX Trump's executive order could particularly benefit SpaceX, which is looking to ramp up its rocket launches and landings across the US. The company is currently embroiled in a lawsuit filed by environmental groups for allegedly violating NEPA. The lawsuit claims that the FAA did not conduct a thorough enough environmental assessment of SpaceX's impact on endangered species due to its rocket launches in Boca Chica, Texas.

Environmental risks Rocket launches and landings can cause major disruptions to communities Rocket launches and landings can cause major disruptions to local communities and ecosystems. The exhaust, smoke plumes, and sonic booms from launches can harm endangered species. Debris from destroyed rocket parts returning to Earth can also pose a threat to fish and marine animals through hazardous material spills, fuel slicks, and falling objects.