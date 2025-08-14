Webb rules out alien life on nearby Earth-like planet

TRAPPIST-1 d no longer on list of potential Earth cousins

Webb's NIRSpec instrument didn't pick up water vapor, methane, or carbon dioxide—gases you'd expect if the planet had an atmosphere like ours.

As lead researcher Caroline Piaulet-Ghorayeb put it, "At this point we can rule out TRAPPIST-1 d from a list of potential Earth twins or cousins."

The missing atmosphere could be due to harsh flares from its red dwarf star or maybe the planet never had much air in the first place.