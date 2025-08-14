WhatsApp's AI feature will correct your grammar, typos, and tone

WhatsApp is working on a new feature, called Writing Help, to improve the quality of its users' messages. The tool would suggest better ways to phrase your texts, correct grammatical errors, or even change the tone of the message before you send it. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android .

Tech behind the tool Your messages will be sent to Meta AI securely The Writing Help feature is powered by Meta's Private Processing technology. This means that any message you want to improve will be sent over an encrypted and anonymous route, making it impossible to trace back to your identity. WhatsApp has also clarified that it won't store the content or any related information, and AI suggestions will only pop up if you opt for this feature.

User experience Suggestions in different tones When you type a message, a small pen icon appears in place of the sticker icon once you have typed a few words. Tapping on it sends your text to Meta AI for refinement. You then receive up to three rewritten suggestions in different tones like Professional, Funny, Supportive, Proofread, or Rephrase. You can select one of these options or edit them as per your liking. The recipient remains unaware of any AI assistance in the conversation.

User control Writing Help is optional and disabled by default WhatsApp has emphasized that Writing Help is an optional feature, which is disabled by default. It only works on the specific message you select, not on your entire conversation. The app will never send AI-generated texts without your consent, ensuring complete user control over this new tool.