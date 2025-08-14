Next Article
UFOs or meteors? US rocket launch sparks online frenzy
A classified US Space Force mission, USSF-106, launched on August 12, set off a wave of UFO chatter after people spotted strange lights across the eastern and midwestern US.
The timing lined up with the Perseid meteor showers, making things even more mysterious and fueling plenty of online speculation.
No aliens, just a satellite
Turns out, this wasn't aliens—it was all about boosting national defense.
The Vulcan rocket carried a new Navigation Technology Satellite-3 to improve satellite navigation and included tech for better space security.
For the Space Force and United Launch Alliance, it marked a big step forward in keeping US space capabilities sharp.