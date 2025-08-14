Next Article
Amazon has this $170 vacuum cleaner at a crazy discount
Prime members can grab the Drecell Handheld Vacuum for just $34 (down from $170) right now—a solid deal if you want a portable, powerful cleaner without breaking the bank.
It features an LED light and runs for 30 minutes
Weighing only 0.54kg, this vacuum packs two speed modes for different messes. It runs up to 30 minutes per charge.
Extras like an LED light and both crevice and brush nozzles make it handy for quick cleanups at home or in your car.