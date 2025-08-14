Next Article
AI tool lets you create websites just by typing
Launch, a Bengaluru-based startup founded by Stanford grad Prakash Sanker, lets anyone create websites or web apps just by typing what they want in plain English—no coding needed.
Since going live in June 2024, the AI-powered platform is designed to make it quick and easy for businesses (or anyone) to get online.
Founder is a Stanford grad who worked at Palantir
Sanker, who studied applied math at Stanford and worked at Palantir and Splunk, believes websites are here to stay. He's focused on making Launch even faster and more reliable.
Right now, the company is bootstrapped but considering outside funding and adding real human support to keep up with growing demand as more people jump on board.