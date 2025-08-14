Next Article
WhatsApp beta tests AI writing assistant for Android
WhatsApp is rolling out a Writing Help assistant that uses AI to make message writing easier.
Right now, it's in beta for some Android users (version 2.25.23.7), and it keeps your chats private with special processing tech while helping you polish your texts.
You can choose a tone, like professional or funny
You can pick a tone—like professional or funny—and the assistant suggests three ways to rephrase your message, but you're always in control: nothing gets sent unless you approve it.
The feature sits between the emoji and GIF icons, and recipients won't know if you used AI for a little boost.
If all goes well in testing, everyone on WhatsApp could see this soon!