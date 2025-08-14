Beijing to host first-ever World Humanoid Robot Games tomorrow

Beijing is set to host the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games, starting August 15. The three-day event will see 280 teams from 16 countries competing in various athletic and intellectual challenges. The venue for this historic competition is the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as "The Ice Ribbon," which hosted the speed skating events during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Venue transformation The Ice Ribbon has been transformed into a robot arena The Ice Ribbon has been converted into a futuristic robot arena, complete with all the necessary facilities for maintenance and charging of the humanoid competitors. The event is being co-hosted by several organizations including Beijing Municipal People's Government, China Media Group, World Robot Cooperation Organization and Asia-Pacific RoboCup International Council.

Competition categories Venue has been divided into 4 main competition zones The World Humanoid Robot Games will feature 487 competitions across 26 categories. These range from traditional sports events like athletics to scenario-based challenges that replicate real-world tasks. The venue has been divided into four main competition zones, including an expanded 2.1-meter running track for sprinting robots, a 5v5 robot soccer field, and even hotel- and hospital-themed setups for scenario contests.

Event facilities Organizers have set up 2 dedicated support hubs outside arena The organizers have set up two dedicated support hubs outside the arena. These facilities come with signal support, custom charging cabinets, and "laboratory-grade" air control for precise competition environments. A remote control zone has also been set up along the track, allowing human operators to steer robots in real time while avoiding collisions.

Practical challenges Games will test robots' skills in real-life scenarios The games are designed to test how helpful or skillful a humanoid can be in real-life scenarios. For instance, in the hospital challenge, robots will have to sort and package medicines according to prescriptions. Other tasks include warehouse sorting and factory material handling, all situations that could translate directly to commercial use.