Apple's Pixar-style tabletop robot to debut in 2027

Apple is reportedly working on a new range of smart home products, including an AI-powered "tabletop robot." The device, which has been described as an iPad on a robotic arm, will be able to swivel and face the user as they move around their home or office. The company is said to be targeting a 2027 release for this innovative product.

Tech specs The device will have a 7-inch display The current prototype of Apple's tabletop robot features a horizontal display of about seven inches. Its motorized arm can move the screen about six inches away from the base in any direction. The device is also said to be getting a major upgrade to Siri, which would enable it to recall information, make suggestions, and even hold conversations like a companion.

Upcoming release Apple is also working on a simpler smart home hub Along with the tabletop robot, Apple is also said to be working on a smart home hub. This device would be a simpler version of the robotic companion, but without any moving parts. It could control music playback, take notes, browse the web and host video conferences. The company is said to be targeting a 2026 release for this device.