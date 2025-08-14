Apple's Pixar-style tabletop robot to debut in 2027
What's the story
Apple is reportedly working on a new range of smart home products, including an AI-powered "tabletop robot." The device, which has been described as an iPad on a robotic arm, will be able to swivel and face the user as they move around their home or office. The company is said to be targeting a 2027 release for this innovative product.
Tech specs
The device will have a 7-inch display
The current prototype of Apple's tabletop robot features a horizontal display of about seven inches. Its motorized arm can move the screen about six inches away from the base in any direction. The device is also said to be getting a major upgrade to Siri, which would enable it to recall information, make suggestions, and even hold conversations like a companion.
Upcoming release
Apple is also working on a simpler smart home hub
Along with the tabletop robot, Apple is also said to be working on a smart home hub. This device would be a simpler version of the robotic companion, but without any moving parts. It could control music playback, take notes, browse the web and host video conferences. The company is said to be targeting a 2026 release for this device.
OS upgrade
Both devices will run on a new OS
Both the tabletop robot and smart home hub are said to be running on a new operating system called 'Charismatic.' The OS is designed to support multiple users and give Siri a particularly jolly personality. There are even talks of giving Siri a visual representation, with internal tests having shown it as an animated Finder icon or Memoji.