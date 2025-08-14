Mark your calendars: Total lunar eclipse happening on September 7 Technology Aug 14, 2025

Heads up, skywatchers—a total lunar eclipse (aka Blood Moon) is happening on September 7, 2025.

The Moon will turn a striking red as it passes through Earth's shadow, thanks to our atmosphere filtering out blue light and letting red tones shine through.

This rare show lines up with the Corn Moon and will be visible across Asia, Africa, and Australia from 8:58pm to 2:25am peaking between 11:00pm and 12:22am.