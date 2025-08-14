Next Article
Mark your calendars: Total lunar eclipse happening on September 7
Heads up, skywatchers—a total lunar eclipse (aka Blood Moon) is happening on September 7, 2025.
The Moon will turn a striking red as it passes through Earth's shadow, thanks to our atmosphere filtering out blue light and letting red tones shine through.
This rare show lines up with the Corn Moon and will be visible across Asia, Africa, and Australia from 8:58pm to 2:25am peaking between 11:00pm and 12:22am.
What is a Blood Moon?
During a total lunar eclipse, sunlight bends through Earth's atmosphere—scattering blue light but letting red pass—so the Moon glows that famous "Blood Moon" color.
If you miss this one, don't worry! There are more chances to catch this cosmic event in the future.