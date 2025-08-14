iOS 26 brings Apple Games, Preview apps to your iPhone

Apple is set to launch its next iOS 26 update with two new built-in apps, Apple Games and Preview. The move is part of the tech giant's effort to improve user experience on its devices. The new apps will be added to the Home Screen of iPhones , expanding Apple's default app lineup.

Gaming hub Apple Games will be a dedicated gaming hub The new Apple Games app will be a dedicated hub for all things gaming on Apple devices. It will join other media-centric apps like Apple TV, Music, Podcasts, and Books. The app will have a Home tab with personalized recommendations, game event updates, and quick access to favorites. It also has sections like Arcade (similar to the App Store's Arcade tab), Play Together (for multiplayer options and challenges), and Library (for installed games and achievements).

Document management Preview app will handle PDFs and images The Preview app, which has long been available on macOS, is making its debut on iOS and iPadOS. It will handle PDFs and images stored locally or in iCloud. The app will come with editing tools like resize, rotate, and document scanning. It will also support PDF AutoFill and creation of new images from scratch or clipboard. Files opened in the iOS/iPadOS Files app will now launch in Preview by default.