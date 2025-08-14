Gemini AI can now remember your preferences for future chats

Google is updating its Gemini AI chatbot with a new memory feature. The update will allow the bot to automatically remember key details and preferences from past conversations and use them to personalize future interactions. This is an improvement over last year's update, where users had to manually ask Gemini to remember their personal interests.

Functionality Memory feature will be on by default The new memory feature will be enabled by default, but users can disable it if they wish. For instance, if a user talks about their interest in starting a YouTube channel on Japanese culture, Gemini could later suggest related content ideas like trying Japanese food. The rollout of this update for Gemini 2.5 Pro has already started in select countries and will expand to more regions and models soon.

Privacy enhancements 'Gemini Apps Activity' will be renamed to 'Keep Activity' Along with the memory feature, Google is also introducing some privacy-focused changes. In the coming weeks, "Gemini Apps Activity" will be renamed to "Keep Activity." If enabled, this setting lets Google use a sample of your file and photo uploads to improve services from September 2nd. However, users who have already disabled "Gemini Apps Activity" will stay opted out.