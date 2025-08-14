India launches nationwide survey to update key economic indicators

The Indian government has launched a nationwide survey to update its key economic indicators. The survey will update the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), introduce a new Producer Price Index (PPI), and revise the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with a base year of 2022-23. The move is aimed at making inflation and industrial output measures more representative of today's manufacturing sector.

New metric What is the new Producer Price Index (PPI)? The Producer Price Index (PPI) is a new economic indicator that will track prices received by service providers or manufacturers before their goods reach the wholesale market. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has said that data for this new series will be compiled retrospectively from April 2022. Meanwhile, the current WPI based on 2011-12 will continue until the transition is complete.

Survey execution Who will conduct the survey? The survey will be conducted by the Field Operations Division of the National Statistical Office, under the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008. As many as 26 statistics officers will head regional offices. They will be assisted by officials authorized to inspect GST invoices, e-way bills, balance sheets and other records to verify submissions. This drive will cover all states and union territories targeting organized manufacturing establishments engaged in various activities including manufacturing, repair work, gas and water supply, among others.

Compliance measures What data will be collected? Owners or managers of factories or establishments registered under laws such as the Factories Act, Companies Act, Shops and Commercial Establishments Act can be asked to provide data. If separate details for each unit are unavailable, combined information for all units under the same management in a state/union territory can be submitted. The Office of Economic Adviser in Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade will process this data.