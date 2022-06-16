Sports

Rahul Tripathi gets maiden India call-up: Decoding his T20 stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 16, 2022, 07:03 pm 3 min read

Rahul Tripathi aggregated 413 runs in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi has earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming two-match T20I series against Ireland. The 31-year-old had a sublime run in the Indian Premier League 2022 season. He was one of the most impactful performers with the willow. Even though SRH had a faulty run in the later stages, Tripathi continued to be the talk of the town.

Information Tripathi ran riot in IPL 2022

Tripathi looked like a man possessed in IPL 2022. Averaging 37.54, the right-handed batter clobbered 413 runs at an eye-grabbing rate of 158.23. He was the second-highest run-getter for SRH. He smashed three fifties with the best score of 76 against MI.

Context Why does this story matter?

A versatile cricketer, Tripathi's call-up was right around the corner post IPL.

He wasn't considered for the ongoing home series against SA but has finally got a chance to showcase his mettle

Tripathi is a bankable batter who can switch gears within a few deliveries.

He would be raring to make a mark on this tour with the T20 World Cup later this year.

Performance Here are Tripathi's numbers in IPL (2017-19)

Tripathi carved a name for himself in his debut season itself. Playing for Rising Pune Supergiant, he scored 391 runs striking at a stupendous rate of 146.44. He played for Rajasthan Royals between next. He managed 226 runs (SR 135.32) in IPL 2018. Tripathi's performance dipped in 2019 (141 runs). As per ESPNcricinfo, he managed 758 runs across 34 matches between 2017-19 (SR 137.31).

Information Tripathi's run with the Kolkata Knight Riders (2020-21)

In the 2020 auction, KKR bought Tripathi for Rs. 60 lakh. He fetched 230 runs at 23.00. Tripathi bounced back with commanding numbers in the next edition. He managed 397 runs in 17 games, averaging 28.35. He bossed the season while striking over 140.

Information A look at Tripathi's performance from 2017-21

As per ESPNcricinfo, Tripathi stacked up 1,385 runs in 62 IPL matches played between 2017-21. He averaged 26.13 and maintained a stellar rate of 136.31. He hammered seven fifties in this duration. He dispatched 48 sixes and 136 fours.

T20s 2,600 T20 runs for Rahul

Tripathi has plenty of T20 experience under his belt. In 118 matches, he has clocked 2,628 runs at 27.09. He has struck at a healthy rate of 134.01 He has slammed 16 fifties to date with the best score of 93 (vs KKR, 2017). Tripathi, who has a penchant for boundary-hitting, has pummelled 248 fours and 97 sixes.

Information Most runs at number three in IPL 2022

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul topped the chart for most runs while batting at number three in IPL 2022 (413). RR skipper Sanju Samson (376) clobbered the second-most runs followed by RCB's Rajat Patidar (312) and KKR's Shreyas Iyer (310).

Squad India's T20I squad for Ireland series

India's T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik. The two-match series will take place on June 26 and 28 in Dublin (9:00 PM IST).