How has Hardik Pandya fared as captain? Key stats

Jun 16, 2022

Hardik Pandya will lead India in Ireland T20I series (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Hardik Pandya will lead Team India in the upcoming T20I series in Ireland. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named him the captain as the current stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant will miss the series. Pandya, who has been promoted, is Pant's deputy in the ongoing South Africa T20I series. The former led Gujarat Titans' title-winning campaign in Indian Premier League 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

Before the 2022 IPL season, Pandya was the under scanner due to his fitness.

His fortunes turned after GT named him their captain.

He showcased his remarkable leadership skills throughout the season.

Besides helping GT win the title, he fared well with both bat and ball.

It will be interesting to see how Pandya fares in his maiden captaincy stint in international cricket.

GT GT put up a comprehensive show under Pandya

Gujarat Titans were deemed one of the strongest sides ahead of IPL 2022. Rightly so, the Pandya-led were the first to qualify for the all-important playoffs. They eventually became only the second side since 2011 to win the IPL title after topping the points table. Mumbai Indians are the only other side to achieve this feat in this period.

Numbers A look at Pandya's numbers

Pandya boasts an 11-4 win-loss record as a captain in the IPL. With the bat, the hard-hitter has amassed 487 runs from 15 matches in 2022. He averages 44.27 while striking at a commendable rate of 131.26. Notably, the 2022 edition witnessed his best show as a batter in the IPL. With the ball, he has affected eight dismissals at an economy of 7.27.

Final IPL 2022 final: Player of the match

Pandya's heroics in the IPL 2022 final handed GT their maiden title. The all-rounder chipped in with figures of 3/17 in the first innings against Rajasthan Royals. Later, he punched a crucial 30-ball 34 in a 131-run chase (3 fours, 1 six), which had turned tricky at one stage. Pandya, who captured his fifth IPL title overall, was named the Player of the Match.

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pandya averaged 27.33 with the bat, playing for Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021. He averaged over 44 for GT in IPL 2022. Pandya became the second player to register three wickets and over 30 runs in an IPL final. He became only the third captain to win the MoM award in an IPL final after Rohit Sharma and Anil Kumble.