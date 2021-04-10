Last updated on

Delhi Capitals will be up against the Chennai Super Kings in match number two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Saturday. Rishabh Pant will be leading DC this season after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Pant has a crucial job ahead of him and will want to start well against CSK. Here we decode his numbers.

In 68 matches, Pant has racked up 2,079 runs at an average of 35.23. He has slammed one century and 12 fifties. Pant has a strike rate of 151.97 and a best score of 128*. Against CSK, the southpaw has racked up 222 runs from six games at a strike rate of 162.04. The tally also includes eight sixes and 20 fours.

Rishabh Pant has managed to score 14 runs off 9 balls by CSK pacer Deepak Chahar, while the latter has dismissed him once. Pant has managed to score 19 runs off 11 balls by pacer Shardul Thakur, while the latter has never dismissed him.

