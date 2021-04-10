-
IPL 2021: Decoding Rishabh Pant's numbers against CSKLast updated on Apr 10, 2021, 11:15 am
Delhi Capitals will be up against the Chennai Super Kings in match number two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Saturday.
Rishabh Pant will be leading DC this season after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out with a shoulder injury.
Pant has a crucial job ahead of him and will want to start well against CSK.
Here we decode his numbers.
Rishabh Pant's IPL numbers and his performance against CSK
In 68 matches, Pant has racked up 2,079 runs at an average of 35.23.
He has slammed one century and 12 fifties.
Pant has a strike rate of 151.97 and a best score of 128*.
Against CSK, the southpaw has racked up 222 runs from six games at a strike rate of 162.04.
The tally also includes eight sixes and 20 fours.
Pant's numbers across powerplay, middle and death overs
Pant has managed to score 244 runs at an average of 40.67 in the powerplay overs (1-6). He has a strike rate of 117.31.
In the middle overs (7-15), the southpaw has racked up 1,270 runs at an average of 47.04.
He has a strike rate of 141.27.
In the death overs (16-20), he has scored 565 runs at 23.54.
A look at his performance against key CSK bowlers
Rishabh Pant has managed to score 14 runs off 9 balls by CSK pacer Deepak Chahar, while the latter has dismissed him once. Pant has managed to score 19 runs off 11 balls by pacer Shardul Thakur, while the latter has never dismissed him.
CSK vs DC
CSK vs DC: What to expect?
The IPL 2021 opening encounter saw RCB beat MI in a last-ball thriller.
Fans would want a similar cracking contest tonight as well.
Last season, DC won both their league games against CSK.
The side has a quality batting line-up and players will need to step up.
DC will be without star pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.
The others will have to conquer.