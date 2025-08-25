Tata Digital to appoint Jio's Sajith Sivanandan as new CEO

Sajith Sivanandan will join Tata Digital in coming weeks

Tata Digital is all set to appoint Sajith Sivanandan as its new chief executive officer (CEO), according to The Economic Times. The move comes after Naveen Tahilyani's exit earlier this year and a broader restructuring of leadership roles and strategy at Tata Digital. Sivanandan, who currently serves as the president of Jio Mobile Digital Services, will take over the top job in the coming weeks.