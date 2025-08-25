Tata Digital to appoint Jio's Sajith Sivanandan as new CEO
What's the story
Tata Digital is all set to appoint Sajith Sivanandan as its new chief executive officer (CEO), according to The Economic Times. The move comes after Naveen Tahilyani's exit earlier this year and a broader restructuring of leadership roles and strategy at Tata Digital. Sivanandan, who currently serves as the president of Jio Mobile Digital Services, will take over the top job in the coming weeks.
Professional background
Sivanandan's expertise to bolster Tata Digital's growth
Sivanandan is a former Google executive who led the tech giant's payments and Next Billion Users initiatives in India and Asia-Pacific. He has extensive experience in scaling consumer internet businesses, which will be instrumental for Tata Digital. His mandate will include strengthening the group's position across e-commerce, quick commerce, and digital services.
Competitive strategy
Tata Group aims to enhance digital presence
Sivanandan's appointment comes as Tata Digital looks to compete with established players like Amazon, Reliance, and Flipkart (owned by Walmart). The move highlights the Tata Group's intent to stabilize its digital ventures after a series of strategic pivots and top-level exits. Despite the management changes, the group remains focused on strengthening its position in the e-commerce and digital services space.