Soon, you can invest in mutual funds via post offices

The partnership between DoP and AMFI aims to enhance access to investment products in rural and semi-urban areas. These regions have seen limited penetration of such services. Under the agreement, postal staff will serve as mutual fund distributors, helping customers in smaller towns and villages start investing. This initiative is expected to greatly expand the reach of mutual funds across India.

Agreement details

MoU valid until August 2028

The MoU between DoP and AMFI is valid until August 21, 2028. It also has provisions for renewal and safeguards for investor data and service delivery. This comes a month after the two organizations had signed another MoU in July 2025 to simplify the Know Your Customer (KYC) process for mutual fund investors at post offices.