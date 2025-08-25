Info Edge's stock climbs 2% on strong Q1 results

Revenue up by 17% YoY

For Q1 FY25, Info Edge's revenue hit ₹790.86 crore (up from ₹676.71 crore last year), and net profit jumped to ₹347.38 crore—clear signs of healthy business even in a shaky market.

The company is still debt-free (yep, zero debt), which keeps things stable for investors.

Plus, their recent stock split (from ₹10 to ₹2 per share since May) has made shares more affordable and easier to trade for everyone—especially if you're just starting out in investing!