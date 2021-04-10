Last updated on Apr 10, 2021, 10:18 am

Chennai Super Kings will square-off with Delhi Capitals in the second match of IPL 2021. The Yellow Army, who failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2020, will be geared up for a turnaround this time. Skipper MS Dhoni would also want to regain his form. However, DC off-spinner and his former team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin could perturb him. We analyze Dhoni's performance against Ashwin.

Battle A look at the battle between the two

Dhoni is IPL's eighth-highest run-scorer with 4,632 runs from 204 matches at 40.99. On the other hand, Ashwin owns 138 wickets in 154 matches, including a best match haul of 4/34. Dhoni has managed to score 22 runs off 18 balls by Ashwin, while Ashwin has never dismissed him. Although Ashwin is yet to dismiss Dhoni, he has managed to keep him quiet.

Information Dhoni vs DC, Ashwin vs CSK

Till date, Dhoni has racked up 590 runs from 26 games at a strike-rate of 136.89 against Delhi Capitals. The tally also includes 30 sixes and 38 fours. Besides, Ashwin has six wickets from five matches against CSK (Best: 3/23).

Spinners Dhoni's record against off-spinners in the IPL

Historically, Dhoni has often been on the backfoot against spinners in the IPL. Finger-spinners usually thwart his rhythm in the middle overs. Over the years, Dhoni has scored 893 runs against off-spinners. However, he has been dismissed 15 times by them. Moreover, his strike-rate plunges to 103.42 in the middle overs. This is the phase when Ashwin can beat the CSK skipper.

CSK vs DC Ashwin will aim to outfox his former captain