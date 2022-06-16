Sports

WI vs Bangladesh, Tests: Head-to-head and other interesting stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 16, 2022

Shakib Al Hasan will captain Bangladesh (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies will host Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, starting Thursday. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes heading into the red-ball duels. West Indies trumped England by 1-0 in the three-match series held in March. Meanwhile, Bangladesh succumbed to a 1-0 series defeat against Sri Lanka. Plus, Mushfiqur Rahim's absence could make matters worse for the visitors. Here is the statistical preview.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record in Tests

West Indies enjoy a 12-4 win-loss record against Bangladesh in Tests (two draws). At home, they have five wins, two losses, and a draw. Notably, WI have won their last four Tests versus Bangladesh. That includes two back-to-back Test series wins. Meanwhile, the Bangla Tigers have won just one Test series in WI, which was during the tour of 2009 (2-0).

Runs Chanderpaul has the most runs in West Indies-Bangladesh Test encounters

As per ESPNcricinfo, veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul is the highest run-getter in WI-Bangladesh Test match-ups (897). He has the most hundreds as well (4). Tamim Iqbal is the highest run-getter for Bangladesh and ranks second overall in WI-Bangladesh head-to-head (853). Among active players, Kraigg Brathwaite has slammed the most runs for the Windies (817). Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan has 813 runs to his name.

Wickets Shakib leads the bowling charts

According to ESPNcricinfo, Shakib has claimed the most number of wickets in Test matches between WI and Bangladesh. He has pocketed 46 scalps in 11 Tests at 24.54. For West Indies, Kemar Roach tops the chart, having clipped 34 scalps in nine Tests. Chanderpaul has pummelled the most runs in a series (354). Jason Holder has affected the most dismissals in this regard (16).

Duo Tamim, Najmul eye these records

Tamim is 19 short of attaining 5,000 runs in Tests. He currently has 4,981 runs in 67 Tests. He would become only the second Bangladeshi batter besides Mushfiqur to breach the 5,000-run mark in Tests. Meanwhile, Najmul Hossain Shanto (828) needs 172 runs to reach 1,000 runs in Tests. He would be the 17th Bangladeshi batter to have reached the landmark.

Shakib, Litton Shakib, Litton eye these numbers

Shakib (21) could race to 30 Test scalps in West Indies. Scoring-wise, the southpaw needs 387 runs to notch the 4,500-run mark in Tests. Shakib could also attain 300 runs in West Indies, given he has amassed 257 runs at 36.71. Litton (72), who would be playing only his third and fourth Tests in WI, can breach the 100-run mark in these conditions.

Standings Joseph, Blackwood can clock these feats

Alzarri Joseph currently has 51 wickets in this format. He could surpass former Windies cricketer Tino Best (57). Middle-order batter Jermaine Blackwood (2,437) is well in reach of 2,500 runs in this format. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is 68 runs short of breaching 1,200 runs at home. Blackwood (1,132) will steer clear of Dinesh Ramdin (1,148) and Devon Smith (1,159).

Information Roach can chronicle these feats

Roach, who has been cleared fit for this series, has 242 scalps in 71 Tests. The right-arm quick can surpass Michael Holding's wicket tally (249). He would be the sixth-highest wicket-taker for WI in Tests. Roach (170) could also get past 175 Test scalps.

Information Braithwaite eyes this laud-worthy feat

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has aggregated 4,743 runs in 77 Tests. He needs 257 runs to clock 5,000 runs in this format. He would be only the 13th batter to have reached the 5,000-run mark for West Indies in red-ball cricket.

Information Bangladesh, WI position in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23

Bangladesh (PCT 16.67) languish at the bottom with one win, six defeats, and one draw across four series. Meanwhile, West Indies (35.71) are seated sixth, having pocketed two wins, three losses, and two draws.