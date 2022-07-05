Sports

England's Joe Root slams his 28th Test ton: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 05, 2022, 03:51 pm 2 min read

Root got to his record-breaking century off just 136 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former England captain Joe Root has slammed his 28th century in Test cricket. The 31-year-old reached the three-figure mark on Day 5 of the ongoing fifth Test against India at Edgbaston. Root now has the most Test centuries among active cricketers. He left behind his counterparts Virat Kohli and Steven Smith on the list. Here are the feats he attained.

Tons Most Test centuries against India

Root now has the most centuries against England in Test cricket (9). Last year, Root broke Alastair Cook's record of most Test centuries against India. With another ton, the former has now overtaken legends Ricky Ponting, Vivian Richards, Steven Smith, and Garry Sobers on the list. Furthermore, Root also has a total of 10 half-centuries against India in the format.

Information Fifth century for Root in 2022

Root has been on a roll in recent times. He has slammed his fifth Test century in 2022, now the most by a batter this year. He got to his record-breaking century off just 136 balls in the run-chase.

Fab Four Where does Root rank among Fab Four (since 2021)?

Root has had a stellar run since the start of 2021. He has smashed as many as 11 centuries in this period. The tally also includes two double-hundreds. As far as the Fab Four is concerned, Smith and Williamson have slammed one Test ton each ever since. Meanwhile, Kohli is yet to slam a ton since November 2019.

Runs Root has over 10,000 Test runs

Earlier this year, Root became the first active cricketer to score 10,000 Test runs. He is the second Englishman to get past the 10,000-run mark after Alastair Cook (12,474). Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Cook, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, S Chanderpaul, Mahela Jayawardene, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Sunil Gavaskar, and Younis Khan are the others to have reached this feat.