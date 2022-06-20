Sports

How many times has Broad dismissed Virat Kohli? Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 20, 2022, 04:58 pm 2 min read

England and India would lock horns in rescheduled fifth Test from the 2021 series in July. India's Test regulars have already commenced their preparation in England. Virat Kohli would play his first away Test after leaving captaincy. It will be interesting to see how he faces the English seamers with no burden of leading. Here, we analyze Kohli's stats against Stuart Broad.

Kohli Modern-day great!

Kohli is touted as one of the greats of the contemporary generation. He has aggregated 8,043 runs from 101 Tests at an average of 49.95. The tally includes 27 tons, joint-most in the format among active cricketers, with Steven Smith and Joe Root. Kohli also owns a record seven double-tons in Tests. His highest score of 254* came against South Africa in 2019.

Broad Second-most Test wickets for England

England's Stuart Broad is presently the sixth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He has the second-most Test wickets for England after James Anderson (651). In 154 Tests, he has taken 546 wickets at an impressive average of 27.89. The tally also includes the best match haul of 11/121. Broad is one of the four pacers to have taken more than 500 wickets in the format.

Information Broad has dismissed Kohli a total of five times (Tests)

As of now, Broad has dismissed Kohli a total of five times in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Kohli has scored 182 runs off 363 balls against Broad. He has collected 22 boundaries off Broad, while the latter has bowled as many as 267 dot balls.

Years Broad dominated in 2014; Kohli attacked in 2016

Kohli and Broad have met in five Test series so far. In 2012, Broad could not dismiss Kohli, while the latter scored 10 runs off 14 balls. On India's 2014 tour of England, Broad uprooted the Indian batter twice. Kohli could score only 23 runs (63) against Broad. The former attacked Broad in the 2016 series, having smacked 22 off 99 balls (one dismissal).

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

Broad has managed to dismiss Kohli four times in England in Test cricket. In these matches, Kohli has aggregated 120 runs off 235 balls against the former. The tally includes a total of 168 dot balls. Kohli dominated Broad at home in terms of runs (62 off 128 balls). Broad has dismissed him only once in India.