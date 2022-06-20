Sports

Netherlands all-rounder Pieter Seelaar retires from international cricket

Jun 20, 2022

Seelaar made a record 77 T20I appearances for Netherlands (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands all-rounder Pieter Seelaar announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday. Seelaar, 34, was battling persistent "back issues" that forced him to take a call regarding his career. Notably, he is Netherlands' most-capped T20I player and the highest wicket-taker in this format. In addition, he is the second-most capped ODI player for Netherlands and their joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Mudassar Bukhari in 50 overs.

Quote Here's what Seelaar said

"Since 2020, my back problem got worse to such an extent that - much to my regret - I am no longer able to give everything I've got," said Seelaar in a statement released by Cricket Netherlands.

Context Why does this story matter?

Seelaar is one of the all-time legends of Netherlands.

A highly competent spinner, Seelaar recorded some of the most laud-worthy feats for them.

With time, he became a handy middle-order batter.

He was a member of the Netherlands side that upset England in the 2009 T20 World Cup.

He dismissed then-English skipper, Paul Collingwood, on a paltry score of 11 in the match.

Career A look at Seelaar's international career

Seelaar claimed 57 wickets in as many ODIs. The slow left-arm orthodox maintained a stunning economy of 4.67, with his best figures (4/15) coming against Canada. He bagged 58 wickets in 77 T20Is at 22.24, having bowled at an awe-striking economy of 6.83. He also has a four-wicket haul to his name (4/19). Seelaar's only fifty in T20Is witnessed him hammer 96* against Scotland.

Second ODI Seelaar sat out the second ODI versus England

Seelaar made his debut for Netherlands in 2006. He took over the captaincy from Peter Borren in 2018. Lately, Netherlands suffered a 232-run drubbing against England in the first of three-match ODIs. England recorded the highest ever score in ODIs (498/4). Seelaar skipped the second outing. In his absence, wicket-keeper Scott Edwards took on the mantle. Netherlands lost the second ODI by six wickets.

Records Notable records held by Seelaar

Seelaar is the only captain besides Shahid Afridi to claim 500-plus runs and over 30 wickets in T20Is. He ranks 15th among captains with most T20I runs in an innings (96* vs Scotland). Notably, he has made the second-most consecutive appearances as a captain in T20Is (38). He ranks 22nd on the list of most consecutive matches as captain across international formats (58).