Netherlands all-rounder Pieter Seelaar retires from international cricket
Netherlands all-rounder Pieter Seelaar announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday. Seelaar, 34, was battling persistent "back issues" that forced him to take a call regarding his career. Notably, he is Netherlands' most-capped T20I player and the highest wicket-taker in this format. In addition, he is the second-most capped ODI player for Netherlands and their joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Mudassar Bukhari in 50 overs.
"Since 2020, my back problem got worse to such an extent that - much to my regret - I am no longer able to give everything I've got," said Seelaar in a statement released by Cricket Netherlands.
- Seelaar is one of the all-time legends of Netherlands.
- A highly competent spinner, Seelaar recorded some of the most laud-worthy feats for them.
- With time, he became a handy middle-order batter.
- He was a member of the Netherlands side that upset England in the 2009 T20 World Cup.
- He dismissed then-English skipper, Paul Collingwood, on a paltry score of 11 in the match.
Seelaar claimed 57 wickets in as many ODIs. The slow left-arm orthodox maintained a stunning economy of 4.67, with his best figures (4/15) coming against Canada. He bagged 58 wickets in 77 T20Is at 22.24, having bowled at an awe-striking economy of 6.83. He also has a four-wicket haul to his name (4/19). Seelaar's only fifty in T20Is witnessed him hammer 96* against Scotland.
Seelaar made his debut for Netherlands in 2006. He took over the captaincy from Peter Borren in 2018. Lately, Netherlands suffered a 232-run drubbing against England in the first of three-match ODIs. England recorded the highest ever score in ODIs (498/4). Seelaar skipped the second outing. In his absence, wicket-keeper Scott Edwards took on the mantle. Netherlands lost the second ODI by six wickets.
Seelaar is the only captain besides Shahid Afridi to claim 500-plus runs and over 30 wickets in T20Is. He ranks 15th among captains with most T20I runs in an innings (96* vs Scotland). Notably, he has made the second-most consecutive appearances as a captain in T20Is (38). He ranks 22nd on the list of most consecutive matches as captain across international formats (58).