IPL window extended in ICC's latest Future Tours Programme (FTP)

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 16, 2022, 04:48 pm 3 min read

A total of 94 matches will be played in IPL 2027 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

India's flagship T20 league, the Indian Premier League (IPL) will have a two-and-a-half-month window from the 2023 season onward. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the T20 league calendar has been extended in ICC's latest Future Tours Programme (FTP). The final draft also reveals the international cricket scheduled to be played by the 12 Full Members between May 2023 and April 2027.

Context Why does this story matter?

The IPL is held between March and June every year.

However, the new FTP draft confirms a two-week expansion of the cash-rich league.

Notably, the new window for the IPL sees very little international cricket scheduled during that period over the next four years.

Similarly, the rest of the marquee T20 leagues in other nations would have their windows.

Matches The number of IPL matches could be extended to 94

The 2022 IPL season was a 10-team affair, with champions Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants joining the other eight franchises. A total of 74 matches were played in the recently-concluded season. The next two seasons (2023-2024) will also see as many matches being played. Reportedly, the number of matches could be extended to 94 by 2027 (84 in 2025-2026).

Auction Star India bagged the telecast rights for IPL 2023-2027 cycle

The first-ever e-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights concluded in June. Star India bagged the telecast rights (India) for the 2023-2027 cycle with a winning bid of Rs. 23,575 crore. Meanwhile, Viacom18 has claimed digital rights (winning bid of Rs. 23,758 crore). Notably, the value for the IPL media rights came out to be Rs. 48,390 crore.

Others What about other leagues?

As far as the other T20 leagues are concerned, The Hundred (England) and the Big Bash League (Australia) get their separate home-season windows. Meanwhile, the English summer has been handed a three-week window across July and August. As a result, the marquee white-ball international players will be able to feature in the T20 leagues of their nation.

Information Will international cricket stop completely during T20 leagues?

During the IPL window, international cricket will be nearly halted. Meanwhile, the other nations would have to reduce their international fixtures in order to ensure the smooth function of their T20 leagues.

International Pakistan set to host Champions Trophy

A total of eight ICC tournaments will be played in the next FTP cycle, with the Champions Trophy returning to the fold. The ODI tournament was scrapped following the 2017 edition. Pakistan, who are the defending champions, will host the tournament in 2025. Their neighbours India will host three ICC events. The FTP draft also sees two cycles of the World Test Championship (WTC).