ENG vs IND, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma elects to field
India and England will square off in the first ODI at the Kennington Oval, London. The Men in Blue would be raring to avenge the 2-1 defeat from the 2018 England tour. They will be high on confidence after sealing the T20I series. The news from the center is that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field.
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
As expected, Virat Kohli is sitting out of the game due to a mild groin strain. At the toss, skipper Rohit informed that Shreyas Iyer will bat at number three. Young Prasidh Krishna will join Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya in the pace attack. On the other hand, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, David Willey, and Reece Topley would boast England's fast-bowling arsenal.
The Kennington Oval in London is hosting the encounter. It's a batter-friendly venue boasting an average first-innings total of nearly 250. Pacers will be backed as the wickets here offer bounce. Sides batting second have won 41 of the 75 ODIs here. The match will be telecast live on Sony Ten Network (5:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).
India boast a win-loss record of 55-43 against England in this format (two tied and three no-results). However, they have lost four of their last seven meets against the Three Lions. Interestingly, India have won only one ODI series in England in this century.
Rohit Sharma has smashed 9,283 ODI runs at 48.60. He can surpass Mohammad Azharuddin's run-count in 50 overs (9,378). Notably, he will be the sixth-highest run-getter for India and the 18th-highest run-getter in this format. Rohit (544) can surpass the likes of Allan Lamb (556), Eoin Morgan (569), and Marcus Trescothick (614) in terms of runs in India-England encounters.