ENG vs IND, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 12, 2022, 05:03 pm 2 min read

The Kennington Oval is hosting the 1st ODI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India and England will square off in the first ODI at the Kennington Oval, London. The Men in Blue would be raring to avenge the 2-1 defeat from the 2018 England tour. They will be high on confidence after sealing the T20I series. The news from the center is that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field.

Teams Here are the two teams

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Line-ups Virat Kohli misses out; Shreyas Iyer to bat at three

As expected, Virat Kohli is sitting out of the game due to a mild groin strain. At the toss, skipper Rohit informed that Shreyas Iyer will bat at number three. Young Prasidh Krishna will join Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya in the pace attack. On the other hand, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, David Willey, and Reece Topley would boast England's fast-bowling arsenal.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Kennington Oval in London is hosting the encounter. It's a batter-friendly venue boasting an average first-innings total of nearly 250. Pacers will be backed as the wickets here offer bounce. Sides batting second have won 41 of the 75 ODIs here. The match will be telecast live on Sony Ten Network (5:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

Information A look at the head-to-head record

India boast a win-loss record of 55-43 against England in this format (two tied and three no-results). However, they have lost four of their last seven meets against the Three Lions. Interestingly, India have won only one ODI series in England in this century.

Numbers Rohit Sharma eyes these records

Rohit Sharma has smashed 9,283 ODI runs at 48.60. He can surpass Mohammad Azharuddin's run-count in 50 overs (9,378). Notably, he will be the sixth-highest run-getter for India and the 18th-highest run-getter in this format. Rohit (544) can surpass the likes of Allan Lamb (556), Eoin Morgan (569), and Marcus Trescothick (614) in terms of runs in India-England encounters.