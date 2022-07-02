Sports

Warm-up T20: Deepak Hooda shines in India's win over Derbyshire

Warm-up T20: Deepak Hooda shines in India's win over Derbyshire

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 02, 2022, 05:57 pm 3 min read

India chased 151 in just 16.4 overs (Source: Twitter/@HoodaOnFire)

India claimed a comfortable win over Derbyshire in the first warm-up T20 scheduled ahead of India's white-ball leg in England. Deepak Hooda (59) starred for the Indians as they chased 151 in just 16.4 overs. Sanju Samson (38) and Suryakumar Yadav (36*) also contributed during the run-chase. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik scalped two wickets each. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

The Indian bowlers made early inroads in Derbyshire's batting line-up after electing to field. Wayne Madsen (28), Hilton Cartwright (27), Brooke Guest (23), and Alex Hughes (24) were among runs. An unbeaten cameo from Mattie McKiernan (16*) propelled Derbyshire to 150/8. India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early before Samson and Hooda controlled the damage. Meanwhile, SKY's unbeaten 36 (22) got India home.

Bowlers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh were impressive

The cricket fraternity got to witness the international debut of pace sensation Umran Malik in Ireland. Malik, who has the propensity to bowl over 150 KPH, played in both T20Is but managed to pick a solitary scalp. However, he was impressive against Derbyshire, taking two wickets (31 runs). His compatriot Arshdeep Singh was also on the money, having scalped as many wickets (29 runs).

Hooda Hooda continues his exploits

Top-order batter Hooda continued his exploits in the warm-up fixture. He slammed 59 off 37 deliveries (5 fours, 2 sixes). The right-handed batter was adjudged the Player of the Series in Ireland. He opened in the first game and slammed an unbeaten 47. Hooda, who batted at number three in the second game, became just the fourth Indian to register a T20I ton.

Details ENG vs IND, T20Is: A look at the key details

The BCCI, on Thursday, named two T20I squads, one for the series opener and the other for the remaining two games, for the England series. The squad for the first T20I includes the majority of players from the Ireland series. While Gaikwad, Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, and Arshdeep wouldn't feature in the second and third T20Is, Hooda has been named in both squads.

Information India's squad for 1st T20I

India's squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Information India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is

India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.