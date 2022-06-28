Sports

Pakistan to play tri-series before T20 World Cup: Details here

Written by V Shashank Jun 28, 2022, 03:52 pm 3 min read

Pakistan have won 11 of their last 13 T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan will be competing in a T20I tri-series involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia. The series will take place between October 8-14 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand will play the series opener against Bangladesh. Interestingly, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will play his first T20I in NZ since 2018. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pakistan should look to maximize this opportunity.

The series serves as the ideal platform for the former champions to make the changes ahead of the mega tournament.

They will get a good glimpse of where they lie from a preparation standpoint.

Pakistan would be raring to build momentum as they head into the tournament and face their arch-rivals, India, at MCG.

Words Pleased that Pakistan will feature in the tri-series: Babar Azam

"I am pleased that we will be featuring in the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us to arrive early and not only acclimatize for the T20 World Cup in Australia but also give final touches to our preparations," said Babar. Babar had missed out on the tour to New Zealand 2020/21 owing to a thumb injury. Pakistan eventually lost 1-2.

Pakistan A look at Pakistan's dominant run in T20Is

Pakistan enjoy a 5-7 win-loss record in the T20I Internationals played in NZ. They had won a bilateral series in NZ back in 2018, thumping the hosts by a 2-1 margin. Notably, Pakistan have won 11 of their last 13 T20Is. Their recent defeat was at the hands of Australia in April. They suffered a three-wicket defeat while failing to defend a 163-run target.

BAN, NZ How have Bangladesh, NZ fared of late in T20Is?

Bangladesh have been under the scanner in T20Is of late, having lost nine of their last 10 games. They had clinched a 61-run win over Afghanistan earlier this year. Bangladesh seek their maiden win in NZ, having lost all seven T20Is to date. Meanwhile, NZ are on a four-match losing streak, including a 3-0 series defeat to India in December 2021.

Do you know? Pakistan last played a tri-series in 2018

Pakistan last appeared in a T20I tri-series in 2018 alongside Australia and hosts Zimbabwe. Pakistan were eventually crowned champions as they beat Australia by six wickets in the final.

Schedule Here is the tri-series schedule

October 8 - NZ vs Bangladesh at Hagley Oval. October 9 - Pakistan vs NZ at Hagley Oval. October 10 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan at Hagley Oval. October 11 - NZ vs Bangladesh at Hagley Oval. October 12 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan at Hagley Oval. October 13 - NZ vs Pakistan at Hagley Oval. October 14 - Final at Hagley Oval.