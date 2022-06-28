Sports

How many times has R Ashwin dismissed Joe Root (Tests)?

How many times has R Ashwin dismissed Joe Root (Tests)?

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 28, 2022, 03:45 pm 2 min read

Ashwin has dismissed Root five times in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England and India would lock horns in the rescheduled fifth Test from the 2021 series in July. Considering the nature of pitches in England during the recently-concluded ENG-NZ series, India might field both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The duo will face a fired-up Joe Root, who knows the art of playing spin. Here, we decode Root's performance against Ashwin in Test cricket.

Root Most Test runs among active players

Former England captain Joe Root recently became the 14th cricketer to complete 10,000 runs in Test cricket. In a career spanning nearly a decade, Root has racked up 10,285 runs at an average of 50.17. As of now, Root has slammed 27 centuries and 54 half-centuries in the format. He owns the second-most Test runs in 2022 and has registered four tons so far.

Ashwin Most Test wickets by an Indian off-spinner

Ashwin has been India's frontline off-spinner in Test cricket since his debut (November 2011). Earlier this year, he surpassed legend Kapil Dev to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. The former now owns 442 scalps, the eighth-most in Test cricket, at an incredible average of 24.13. Ashwin is India's highest wicket-taker (Tests) among off-spinners. The tally includes the best match haul of 13/140.

Information Ashwin has dismissed Root five times

As of now, Ashwin has dismissed Root a total of five times in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Root has scored 360 runs off 583 balls against Ashwin. He has collected 34 boundaries off Ashwin, while the latter has bowled as many as 374 dot balls.

Series A look at series-wise analysis

Ashwin couldn't dismiss Root in the 2012 (India) and 2014 (England) series. The former removed Root for the first time in 2016, having conceded 149 runs off 232 balls (148 dot balls). Ashwin got rid of Root just once in the 2018 series in England (40 off 75 balls). In the 2021 India series where Ashwin led the wickets column, he dismissed Root twice.

Information Ashwin dominates at home; Root has the edge in England

Ashwin has dominated Root in India (Tests), having dismissed him four times. He has conceded 289 runs off 467 balls against Root. Meanwhile, Root has had the edge over Ashwin in England. He has smashed Ashwin for 71 (116) runs, falling to him once.