ICC World Test Championship table: England, WI gain from wins

Written by V Shashank Jun 28, 2022, 01:39 pm 4 min read

WI sealed an emphatic 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in Gros Islet (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England registered a seven-wicket win over New Zealand to pocket a 3-0 win in the series. They have risen to the seventh spot in WTC standings, improving their points percentage to 28.89. Later, West Indies swept Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the series decider. WI have bettered their points percentage from 43.75 to 50.00. We decode the latest ICC World Test Championship standings.

WI vs BAN Windies outclass Bangladesh in Gros Islet

WI reduced Bangladesh to 234 after electing to bowl. Litton Das' 53 was a huge plus for the visitors. In response, Windies managed 408, thereby taking a 174-run lead. Mayers (146) emerged as the show-stopper. Meanwhile, Khaled Ahmed punched career-best figures for Bangladesh (5/106). Later, Bangladesh racked up 186, comprising a counter-attacking 60* from Nurul Hasan. Windies eventually got the job done.

Information West Indies' situation after a win in the second Test

WI are seated sixth on the WTC table. They occupy the sixth spot with a points percentage of 50.00. At present, the Windies have four wins, three losses, and two draws. Windies will tour SA and Australia for two Tests each.

ENG vs NZ England rout New Zealand in Headingley

NZ hoarded 329 after electing to bat. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell top-scored, clocking a hundred and fifty, respectively. Jack Leach garnered the best figures for the hosts (5/100). England (360/10) laid a fight-back riding on Jonny Bairstow's 162. Fifties from Tom Latham, Mitchell, and Blundell helped NZ set a 296-run target. Joe Root (86*) and Bairstow (71*) powered England to a triumph.

ENG England better their position in ICC WTC Standings

England (28.89) have gained a spot to occupy the seventh position in the latest standings. They have four wins, seven losses, and four draws in the ongoing cycle. Up next, they will face India in the rescheduled Test at Edgbaston. Later, England will host SA (three Tests) and then travel to Pakistan for three Tests scheduled in November-December.

Australia Australia seated atop the ICC WTC 2021-23 standings

Australia are at the top of the heap (PCT 75). They clinched a 4-0 win in the Ashes 2021-22 and later, a 1-0 win in Pakistan. They have 75 points from five wins and three draws. Up next, they will be facing SL (two Tests) in an away series, host WI (two Tests) and SA (three Tests), and lastly travel to India (four Tests).

SA, IND SA seated close to Australia; India unmoved at third

SA have gathered a PCT of 71.43 from five wins and two losses across three series. They will tour England (three Tests), host WI (two Tests), and visit Australia (three Tests). Meanwhile, India (58.33) have six wins, two draws, and three losses from four series. They will face England for the fifth and final Test, host Australia (four Tests), and tour Bangladesh (two Tests).

SL, PAK Sri Lanka, Pakistan stay afloat in the middle

SL enjoy a points percentage of 55.56. They have three wins, two losses, and one draw across three series. They will host Australia and Pakistan (two Tests each). Later, they will tour NZ (two Tests). Meanwhile, Pakistan (52.38) have claimed three wins, two losses, and as many draws. They will tour SL (two Tests) followed by hosting England (three Tests) and NZ (two Tests).

NZ New Zealand falter in ICC WTC Standings

New Zealand, who were the inaugural WTC champions, have stooped to the eighth spot in the standings. They have a points percentage of 25.93. The Kiwis have won two Tests, besides losing six and drawing one. They will tour Pakistan (two Tests) in December later this year and host Sri Lanka (two Tests) in March 2023.

Information Bangladesh sulk at the bottom of the standings

Bangladesh saw a dip in their points percentage from 14.81 to 13.33. They have one win, eight losses, and a draw across five series. They will be gearing up to host India for two Tests in November.