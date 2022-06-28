Sports

West Indies outclass Bangladesh, win series 2-0: Key stats

Jun 28, 2022

West Indies sealed a comprehensive 2-0 win in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies stamped a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Test to seal the series 2-0. After a wet outfield washed out the first two sessions on Day 4, Bangladesh managed an additional 54 runs. Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales wiped the visitors' tail. Kraigg Brathwaite (4*) and John Campbell (9*) easily completed the run-chase (13-run target). Here are the stats.

Second Test How did the second Test pan out?

WI reduced Bangladesh to 234 after electing to bowl. Litton Das' 53 was a huge plus for the visitors. In response, Windies managed 408, thereby taking a 174-run lead. Kyle Mayers (146) emerged as the show-stopper. Meanwhile, Khaled Ahmed punched career-best figures for Bangladesh (5/106). Later, Bangladesh racked up 186, comprising a counter-attacking 60* from Nurul Hasan. Windies eventually got the job done.

Khaled Maiden five-wicket haul for Khaled

Khaled Ahmed made the most of the conditions in Gros Islet, garnering a maiden five-for in Tests (1st innings). That comprised the wicket of a dangerous-looking Kyle Mayers. He got his fifth wicket of the innings, bowling an away delivery that edged Joseph and carried to the keeper. Khaled now has 10 scalps versus West Indies at 19.60. He now has 19 Test scalps.

Litton 14th Test fifty for Litton

There were high expectations from Litton heading into the series decider. The 27-year-old showed up, smacking a 70-ball 53 (eight fours). He brought up his 14th fifty in whites and fourth against WI. However, he could aggregate a meager 19(32) in the second innings. He now has 2,112 Test runs at 35.79. Versus Windies, Litton has stacked up 427 runs at 32.84.

46, 4 Tamim falls short of 32nd Test fifty

Tamim Iqbal had a promising start in the second Test. He punished Seales for deliveries outside off and raced to 46 in no time. However, the southpaw couldn't prolong his stay as he threw his wicket on an expansive shot. Tamim managed 46(67) and 4(8) in the match. He hit nine fours in total. Against WI, Tamim has amassed 954 runs at 34.07.

Roach 250 Test wickets for Roach

Roach was all over the visitors in the second innings. The veteran seamer concluded with the second-best figures for Windies (3/32). He raced past 250 Test scalps (252) at 26.83. As per ESPNcricinfo, Roach is now the sixth-highest wicket-taker for the Windies in Tests. He steered clear of Michael Holding (249). Versus Bangladesh, Roach now has 44 Test scalps at 20.79.

Brathwaite 27th Test fifty for Brathwaite

Brathwaite ran a three to bring up his 27th fifty in Tests and fifth against Bangladesh. It was his fifth 50-plus score of the year. He looked his gritty self, scoring 51 off 107 deliveries (seven fours). He stayed put in the paltry chase (4*). Brathwaite has raced to 4,893 Test runs at 34.45. Versus Bangladesh, the right-hander has 967 runs at 46.04.

Mayers Mayers stands tall with a valiant 146

Earlier, Mayers was denied his second score of 150 or more. The southpaw was trumped by an off-cutter from Khaled which he flicked to mid-wicket. It was his second Test ton. He hit 18 fours and two sixes en route to 146 off 208 deliveries. Versus Bangladesh, Mayers has raced to 414 Test runs at 82.80. He now has 817 runs at 38.90.

Nurul Third Test fifty for Nurul

Nurul Hasan managed 7 and 60* in this Test. He took an aggressive route from the start, dealing in boundaries against Roach and Joseph. The wicket-keeper batter smashed a four toward deep point to bring up his third fifty in Tests. Nurul bashed six fours and two sixes in his quick-fire 50-ball 60* (SR 120.00). He now has 338 Test runs at 28.16.