India to tour New Zealand in November for limited-overs series

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 28, 2022, 10:56 am 2 min read

The Indian cricket team will tour New Zealand for a limited-overs series following the T20 World Cup. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that the series will comprise three ODIs and as many T20Is. The Kiwis would also host Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and England in the packed home summer. NZ and England will be engaged in a Day/Night Test in February in Mount Maunganui.

Schedule A look at the schedule (NZ vs IND)

Friday, November 18: 1st T20; Sky Stadium, Wellington, 7:30 PM Sunday, November 20: 2nd T20; Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 7:30 PM Tuesday, November 22: 3rd T20; McLean Park, Napier, 7:30 PM Friday, November 25: 1st ODI; Eden Park, Auckland, 2:30 PM Sunday, November 27: 2nd ODI; Seddon Park, Hamilton, 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 30: 3rd ODI; Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 2:30 PM

Information India last toured NZ in 2020

India last toured New Zealand in January 2020 for a multi-format series. The Men in Blue routed the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20I series. New Zealand bounced back in the ODIs, sweeping the Indians 3-0. They also won each of the two Tests that followed.

Schedule NZ's home summer will be underway in October

New Zealand's home summer will be underway in October with a T20I tri-series involving Bangladesh and Pakistan. India will tour the nation after the completion of the T20 World Cup. England will visit New Zealand in February for a two-Test series. Sri Lanka will play two Tests, three ODIs, and as many T20Is in New Zealand in April-March.

Tri series T20I tri series: Here is the schedule

Saturday, October 8: T20I vs Pakistan; Hagley Oval, Christchurch Sunday, October 9: T20I vs Bangladesh; Hagley Oval, Christchurch Tuesday, October 11: T20I vs Pakistan; Hagley Oval, Christchurch Wednesday, October 12: T20I vs Bangladesh; Hagley Oval, Christchurch Friday, October 14: T20I tri-series final (if qualified); Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Information England tour of New Zealand

England tour of New Zealand: 1st Test, February 16-20 at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. 2nd Test: February 24-28 at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The first Test will be a Day/Night affair.