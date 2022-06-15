Sports

Kapil Dev highlights Sanju Samson's inconsistency: Here are the numbers

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 15, 2022, 06:39 pm 3 min read

Samson averages 14.50 in T20I cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev highlighted the inconsistency of wicket-keeper-batter Sanju Samson with the bat. The former, in a conversation with Uncut, said that he is "extremely upset with Samson". Deemed as one of the most talented Indian batters, Samson averages just 14.50 after 13 T20Is. He has earned praise for his immaculate timing in the past but is yet to maximize his chances.

Cricket pundits often compare the timing of Samson with that of senior batter Rohit Sharma.

Both have the propensity to score all around the ground and play the short ball well.

However, Samson has a knack for getting reckless while batting.

Considering the same, a miffed Kapil Dev said, "The guy scores in 1-2 matches and then fails. Has no consistency."

Samson made his international debut in July 2019 in a T20I against Zimbabwe. He featured in his only ODI two years later, against Sri Lanka (scored 46). In 13 T20Is, Samson has scored 174 runs at an average of 14.50. He has struck at a modest 121.67. Samson's highest T20I score of 39 came against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala, earlier this year.

Samson's scores in T20Is read as 19 (vs ZIM), 6 (vs SL), 8 (vs NZ), 2 (vs NZ), 23 (vs AUS), 15 (vs AUS), 10 (vs AUS), 27 (vs SL), 7 (vs SL), 0 (vs SL), 39 (vs SL), and 18 (vs SL).

Samson has been a force to reckon with in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a career spanning nearly a decade, he has slammed 3,526 runs from 138 matches at a strike rate of 135.71. The tally includes three centuries and 17 fifties. In 2021, Samson became only the third Indian after Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane to captain Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Samson finished as the highest run-getter for the Royals in 2021 and 2020. He has a win-loss record of 15-16 as a captain in the tournament. Samson became the first player since Shane Warne (2008) to lead RR to the final of an IPL season. The former powered the Royals to 10 wins in the season. RR lost to Gujarat Titans in the final.

Samson is one of the few Indian batters with over 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. He has racked up 5,292 runs from 215 matches at a strike rate of 131.93. The tally includes a total of 35 fifty-plus scores.

Despite these terrific numbers, Samson has failed to cement his spot in the Indian side. However, he could go the distance if the management continues to back him. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma averaged just 30.22 in international cricket from his debut (2007) to December 31, 2012. He had just two tons in his first 121 internationals. Like Samson, Rohit too lacked consistency.