ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: England docked crucial points

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 15, 2022, 06:26 pm 4 min read

Bairstow and Stokes helped England win the Trent Bridge Test (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The England cricket team has lost crucial points in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. The England versus New Zealand second Test match saw Ben Stokes' side claim a massive win on Day 5 at Trent Bridge, England's aggressive batting helped them seal the deal. However, England were penalized important points from their ICC World Test Championship tally.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalized one point for each over short.

As a result, England were docked two World Test Championship points from their total tally.

Also, players were also fined 40% of their match fee for the slow over rate.

England skipper Stokes pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions imposed.

Information England have 23.81 points percentage

England had seen their points tally rise to 42 after their incredible win over the Kiwis. However, they now have 40 points and are placed eighth. Their point percentage took a hit. From 25% it has been lowered to 23.81%.

WTC 2021-23 England have been docked points earlier as well

In total, England have been docked 12 points in the WTC 2021-23. Last year, England were penalized two points for slow over-rate against India in Nottingham. They were then docked five points for slow over-rate in the first Ashes Test back in December 2021. Later on, three points were docked as England were found to have fallen short by eight overs.

England England claim their third Test win in the ongoing WTC

England registered their third win in the ongoing WTC. They have seven losses and four draws in the 2021-23 cycle. They will next face the Kiwis for the third Test. Meanwhile, Bangladesh (16.66 PCT) languish at the bottom. They have one win, six losses, and a draw across four series. They will tour WI, and later host India for two Tests each.

New Zealand What's New Zealand's situation after another defeat?

New Zealand, who were the inaugural WTC champions, are placed seventh in the standings. They have a points percentage of 29.17. In total, they have 28 WTC points. NZ have won two Tests, besides losing five and drawing one. This is their fourth series in the ongoing WTC 2021-23 cycle. NZ face the prospect of a three-nil whitewash in the hands of England.

ENG vs NZ England script epic chase to stun the Kiwis

Centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell powered NZ to 553 in the first innings. In response, the hosts managed 539, courtesy of hundreds from Joe Root and Ollie Pope. Trent Boult (5/106) stood out. Later, the Tom Latham-led side added 284 runs. Chasing 299, England steered to a five-wicket win. Jonny Bairstow and Stokes helped England seal the deal in just 50 overs.

Root World Test Championship: Root scripts this record

Joe Root became the first player to score more than 3,000 runs in World Test Championship history. The 31-year-old, who smashed a superb century at Trent Bridge, has raced to 3,137 WTC runs. He has registered 10 World Test Championship centuries to his name, besides racking up 1,000 more runs than his closest challenger in Marnus Labuschagne of Australia (2,180).

Aussies Australia seated atop the ICC WTC 2021-23 standings

Australia are at the top of the heap (PCT 75). They clinched a 4-0 win in the Ashes 2021-22 and later, a 1-0 win in Pakistan. They have 75 points from five wins and three draws. Up next, they will be facing SL (two Tests) and India (four Tests) in the away series. Later, they will host WI (two Tests) and SA (three Tests).

Duo SA seated close to Australia; India stay unmoved at third

SA have gathered a PCT of 71.43 from five wins and two losses across three series. They will tour England (three Tests), host WI (two Tests), and visit Australia (three Tests). Meanwhile, India (58.33) have six wins, two draws, and three losses from four series. They'll travel to England for the one rescheduled Test, host Australia (four Tests), and then tour Bangladesh (two Tests).