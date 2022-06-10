Sports

Sri Lanka name ODI squad for Australia series; Rajapaksa returns

Written by V Shashank Jun 10, 2022, 04:46 pm 3 min read

Rajapaksa has a fifty against India in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A 21-man squad has been announced by Sri Lanka for the upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia, starting June 14. The matches will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Left-handed batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa makes a return to the 50-overs set-up. Earlier, SL had named a 26-man provisional squad for both ODIs and T20Is. Here's more.

Rajapaksa Rajapaksa's rich form could benefit Sri Lanka

Rajapaksa marked his ODI debut against India in July 2021. He last played an ODI against SA in September 2021. He had announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year. However, he reversed his decision 10 days later. The southpaw had a terrific run in IPL 2022. Playing for Punjab Kings, he racked up 206 runs in nine matches, striking close to 160.

Duo Nissanka marks a return; Wellalage eyes debut

Opener Pathum Nissanka has been added to the ODI squad after missing out on the Test tours of India and Bangladesh owing to a back injury. He has 232 runs from 12 ODIs (two fifties). Dunith Wellalage would be raring to make his international debut. The slow left-arm orthodox holds 34 scalps from 11 FC matches. In List A, he has clipped 12 wickets.

Information Hasaranga's spin prowess could trouble the Aussies

Wanindu Hasaranga is a premium bowler in the limited-overs. The leg-spinner has claimed 29 scalps in as many ODI. His presence bolsters SL's bowling attack. He looks in a good form, having picked four wickets in the second T20I against Australia.

Squad Sri Lanka's ODI squad for Australia

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage.

Super League A look at ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings

Sri Lanka (62 points) are seated ninth. They have claimed six wins, 11 defeats, and one no-result across 18 ODIs. Australia (70 points) are at the sixth spot. They have seven wins and five losses. Interestingly, Australia have won seven of their last nine ODIs against SL. SL last played against Zimbabwe, winning by a 2-1 margin. Meanwhile, Australia lost to Pakistan 2-1.

Schedule Schedule for Sri Lanka-Australia ODIs

First ODI: June 14, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele (2:00 PM IST). Second ODI: June 16, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallakele (2:00 PM IST). Third ODI: June 19, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (2:00 PM IST). Fourth ODI: June 21, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (2:00 PM IST). Fifth ODI: June 24, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (2:00 PM IST).