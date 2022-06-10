Sports

Second Test, Day 1: NZ dominate the proceedings against England

Second Test, Day 1: NZ dominate the proceedings against England

Written by V Shashank Jun 10, 2022, 11:22 pm 2 min read

New Zealand looked commanding on Day 1 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand were all over England on Day 1 of the second Test at Trent Bridge. In spite of Kane Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme's absence, the Kiwis did a stupendous job as they posted 318/4 by stumps. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell scored the bulk of runs. For England, James Anderson and Ben Stokes were the only positives with the red cherry.

Wickets Stokes, Anderson shine early on at Trent Bridge

Stokes forced the early inroad. In the 21st over, he bowled a back of a length outside off that trumped Will Young. Anderson followed, bowling a short of a length delivery that trapped Tom Latham at mid-wicket. Post lunch, Stokes bowled a ripper that nipped away and got an edge off Henry Nicholls. Later, Anderson toppled a hostile-looking Devon Conway from around the stumps.

Bowlers English bowlers toil hard post early success

Anderson and Stokes had a fruitful day at work. The former has raced to 71 wickets against New Zealand. He now has 70 scalps at Trent Bridge and 648 wickets in total. Stokes was equally effective. He now has 80 wickets in England and 177 overall in Tests. However, Stuart Broad, Matty Potts, and spinner Jack Leach conceded at economies greater than four.

Openers Latham-Young dish out a desirable start for the visitors

Put to bat first, NZ came all guns blazing in the opening session. Openers Latham and Young fetched a stellar 84-run stand. The duo punished the likes of Broad and Potts at frequent intervals. Latham managed 26 runs, but Young put on a show. The latter scored 47 off 70 deliveries, striking at 67.14. He slammed a total of nine fours.

Middle-order New Zealand's middle-order rises to the occasion

Conway and Nicholls added a crucial 77-run stand for the third wicket. The latter came up with a decent-looking 30 off 52 deliveries. Conway staged a 62-ball 46, hammering seven fours. He was denied his fourth Test fifty. Nonetheless, he has 829 runs at 55.26. Post their departure, Mitchell and Blundell took the scoring onus. They've added a 149*-run stand for the fifth wicket.

50s Mitchell, Blundell's fifties light up Trent Bridge

The duo of Mitchell and Blundell extended their form to Trent Bridge. Mitchell, who was dropped on 3, went on to slam his fourth Test fifty. He stayed unbeaten on 81* from 137 deliveries, smacking nine fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Blundell clocked his sixth Test fifty. He faced 136 deliveries to chalk out a gutsy 67*. He has hit eight fours so far.