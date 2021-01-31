India and England are set to square-off in the first of four-Test series, starting February 5. England will be touring India for the first time since 2016/17 when they lost 0-4. Although the spinners will be at the helm on rank-turners, England's premier fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad can attain some special feats. We take a look at the same.

Tests Anderson set to surpass Anil Kumble on all-time tally

Anderson is already the most successful fast bowler in Test history, having taken 606 wickets at 26.60. In 2020, he became the first-ever pacer to take 600 Test scalps. Now, he has an opportunity to displace Indian legend Anil Kumble at number three, who owns 619 Test wickets. The top two wicket-takers on the all-time tally are Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Career He could complete 900 international wickets

Anderson could accomplish another significant milestone in the upcoming series. He could become the sixth bowler and first from England to complete 900 wickets across formats. The English pace spearhead currently has 893 international wickets to his name from 370 matches at 27.47. The top five on the list are Muralitharan (1,347), Warne (1,001), Kumble (956), Glenn McGrath (949) and Wasim Akram (916).

Information Anderson could emulate this record of Alastair Cook

If Anderson (157) features in all the four games, he could emulate former captain Alastair Cook's record of playing 161 Tests. Presently, the record for England stands with Cook, who has represented them in most number of Test matches.

Broad Broad set to surpass legend Courtney Walsh

Anderson's compatriot Broad is also not too far behind in terms of wickets. He is presently the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 517 scalps at 27.56. In the forthcoming series, he could eclipse West Indian legend Courtney Walsh's historic tally of 519 wickets. He will then be only behind McGrath (563) and Anderson (606*) among fast bowlers.

Do you know? Broad's Test record in India