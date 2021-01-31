Perth Scorchers' Mitchell Marsh has been charged with a Level 2 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct. He was handed a $5,000 fine for the same. Cricket Australia informed about the development a day after Perth lost their Qualifier to Sydney Sixers. Notably, Marsh, in a statement, has accepted the fine. Here is more on the same.

Quote Marsh was charged by match referee Bob Stratford

"Marsh was charged by match referee Bob Stratford under Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during a match. Marsh accepted the charge and proposed sanction of a $5,000 fine," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Incident How did the incident transpire?

The incident took place when Marsh was given out in the 13th over as Perth Scorchers elected to bat. It appeared that Marsh was trapped down the leg-side by spinner Steve O'Keefe, with wicket-keeper Joshua Philippe taking the catch. However, replays suggested that the ball missed his bat. As the umpire termed him out, Marsh shouted in frustration, and eventually stormed off.

Fine Marsh accepts the fine, will feature in next game

Marsh accepted the charge and a $5000 fine, however, he will be free to play in the knockout game (Challenger) on February 4. "I accept the fine handed down to me, my reaction to the umpire's decision was unacceptable and not the example I want to be setting for any young cricketer," Marsh said in a statement.

DRS The need of DRS in Big Bash League

Another umpiring howler in the BBL has reignited the debate regarding lack of Decision Review System (DRS) in a high-profile T20 tournament. Several cricketers highlighted the need of DRS. "DRS isn't there to make the umpires look bad. Why on earth aren't all competitions using it, it's frustrating to watch something like that happen when it can so easily be fixed," Stokes had tweeted.

